Transforming the Northeast: Amit Shah Highlights Modi's Vision for Peace and Development
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Modi to foster peace and development in Northeast India. During his visit to Aizawl, Shah discussed the relocation of Assam Rifles and central government projects, emphasizing the commitment to Mizoram's infrastructure and development.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to peace and development in Northeast India, citing unprecedented advancements in the region during his tenure.
During his visit to Aizawl, Shah spoke about the relocation of Assam Rifles to address longstanding concerns and underscored the central government's dedication to Mizoram's progress.
He also unveiled plans for major infrastructure projects, including a Rs 2,500 crore road project, to improve connectivity and further develop Mizoram's infrastructure and economy.
