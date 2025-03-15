Transforming the Northeast: Amit Shah Highlights Modi's Vision for Peace and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to peace and development in Northeast India, citing unprecedented advancements in the region during his tenure.

During his visit to Aizawl, Shah spoke about the relocation of Assam Rifles to address longstanding concerns and underscored the central government's dedication to Mizoram's progress.

He also unveiled plans for major infrastructure projects, including a Rs 2,500 crore road project, to improve connectivity and further develop Mizoram's infrastructure and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)