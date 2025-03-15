Left Menu

Transforming the Northeast: Amit Shah Highlights Modi's Vision for Peace and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Modi to foster peace and development in Northeast India. During his visit to Aizawl, Shah discussed the relocation of Assam Rifles and central government projects, emphasizing the commitment to Mizoram's infrastructure and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:31 IST
Transforming the Northeast: Amit Shah Highlights Modi's Vision for Peace and Development
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to peace and development in Northeast India, citing unprecedented advancements in the region during his tenure.

During his visit to Aizawl, Shah spoke about the relocation of Assam Rifles to address longstanding concerns and underscored the central government's dedication to Mizoram's progress.

He also unveiled plans for major infrastructure projects, including a Rs 2,500 crore road project, to improve connectivity and further develop Mizoram's infrastructure and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025