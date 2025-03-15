Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Chief Criticizes BJP-Led Government, Calls for Unity

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal criticized the BJP-led government for disrupting communal harmony. He accused ministers of undermining democracy and eroding unity. Sapkal urged Congress supporters to counteract these issues and ensure the party's presence in upcoming local elections while maintaining the ideology that upholds cultural values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:49 IST
Maharashtra Congress Chief Criticizes BJP-Led Government, Calls for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government, accusing it of destroying communal harmony. Speaking at a press conference in Sindhudurg, he criticized ministers of the dispensation for being 'unique specimens' and blamed them for undermining democracy.

Sapkal particularly targeted minister Nitesh Rane and his brother, MLA Nilesh Rane, describing them as individuals who believe in the principle of 'whatever we do is law'. He asserted that such attitudes are dominating Sindhudurg, a region known for its cultural heritage and democratic values.

The Congress leader called on his party colleagues to resist these challenges and ensure that the Congress's presence is felt strongly in local governance. He emphasized the need for unity among different communities and urged party workers to spread the Congress ideology across every household in Sindhudurg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025