Maharashtra Congress Chief Criticizes BJP-Led Government, Calls for Unity

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government, accusing it of destroying communal harmony. Speaking at a press conference in Sindhudurg, he criticized ministers of the dispensation for being 'unique specimens' and blamed them for undermining democracy.

Sapkal particularly targeted minister Nitesh Rane and his brother, MLA Nilesh Rane, describing them as individuals who believe in the principle of 'whatever we do is law'. He asserted that such attitudes are dominating Sindhudurg, a region known for its cultural heritage and democratic values.

The Congress leader called on his party colleagues to resist these challenges and ensure that the Congress's presence is felt strongly in local governance. He emphasized the need for unity among different communities and urged party workers to spread the Congress ideology across every household in Sindhudurg.

(With inputs from agencies.)