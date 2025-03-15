Maharashtra Congress Chief Criticizes BJP-Led Government, Calls for Unity
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal criticized the BJP-led government for disrupting communal harmony. He accused ministers of undermining democracy and eroding unity. Sapkal urged Congress supporters to counteract these issues and ensure the party's presence in upcoming local elections while maintaining the ideology that upholds cultural values.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government, accusing it of destroying communal harmony. Speaking at a press conference in Sindhudurg, he criticized ministers of the dispensation for being 'unique specimens' and blamed them for undermining democracy.
Sapkal particularly targeted minister Nitesh Rane and his brother, MLA Nilesh Rane, describing them as individuals who believe in the principle of 'whatever we do is law'. He asserted that such attitudes are dominating Sindhudurg, a region known for its cultural heritage and democratic values.
The Congress leader called on his party colleagues to resist these challenges and ensure that the Congress's presence is felt strongly in local governance. He emphasized the need for unity among different communities and urged party workers to spread the Congress ideology across every household in Sindhudurg.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Khattar Criticizes Congress: A Historical Perspective on Democracy
Hong Kong's top court quashes convictions of pro-democracy Tiananmen group
CORRECTED-Hong Kong's top court quashes convictions of pro-democracy Tiananmen group
Tunisia's Trial Turmoil: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Accusations of Authoritarianism
Honoring Biju Patnaik: A Legacy of Democracy