Controversy Swirls Over RJD Leader's Holi Dance Remarks

In a heated exchange on Saturday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh castigated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav following his controversial remarks directed at police personnel during a Holi celebration. Singh condemned Yadav's comments, describing them as emblematic of 'Jungle Raj', a term historically associated with lawlessness and disorder during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure.

The incident unfolded at Tej Pratap's official Patna residence, where he celebrated Holi with party supporters. Among the festivities, Yadav was recorded telling police officers, 'Nahi thumka lagaoge to suspend kar diye jaoge,' suggesting they would be suspended if they refused to dance. This remark quickly drew ire from various political figures, including BJP and JD(U) leaders.

Critics such as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla seized upon the comment as evidence of RJD's enduring legacy of undermining the law. Comparing the scenario to previous administrations, opposition figures asserted that the era of 'Jungle Raj' should be consigned to history, emphasizing the shifts toward more robust governance in Bihar.

