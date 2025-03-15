Left Menu

Controversy Swirls Over RJD Leader's Holi Dance Remarks

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav for his remarks urging police to dance or face suspension, labeling the act as reminiscent of 'Jungle Raj'. The comments during a Holi celebration in Patna sparked backlash from opposition leaders, reigniting debates over RJD's political culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:38 IST
Controversy Swirls Over RJD Leader's Holi Dance Remarks
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange on Saturday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh castigated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav following his controversial remarks directed at police personnel during a Holi celebration. Singh condemned Yadav's comments, describing them as emblematic of 'Jungle Raj', a term historically associated with lawlessness and disorder during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure.

The incident unfolded at Tej Pratap's official Patna residence, where he celebrated Holi with party supporters. Among the festivities, Yadav was recorded telling police officers, 'Nahi thumka lagaoge to suspend kar diye jaoge,' suggesting they would be suspended if they refused to dance. This remark quickly drew ire from various political figures, including BJP and JD(U) leaders.

Critics such as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla seized upon the comment as evidence of RJD's enduring legacy of undermining the law. Comparing the scenario to previous administrations, opposition figures asserted that the era of 'Jungle Raj' should be consigned to history, emphasizing the shifts toward more robust governance in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025