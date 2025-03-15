Left Menu

Adam Boehler Withdraws Nomination But Continues Hostage Work

Adam Boehler has withdrawn his nomination as special envoy for hostage affairs to avoid divesting from his investment business. Despite this, he will continue working on hostage negotiations for the Trump administration, as a special government employee, allowing him more flexibility with ethics and financial disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:41 IST
Adam Boehler

Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump's nominee for special envoy for hostage affairs, has withdrawn to avoid divesting from his investment firm. Despite the withdrawal, Boehler will remain active in hostage negotiations.

Boehler, known for his role in securing the release of Marc Fogel from Russia, will continue his work as a special government employee under Trump's administration. This allows him to operate with fewer restrictions on ethics and financial disclosures.

Boehler's controversial talks with Hamas drew attention as he participates in U.S.-Hamas discussions to extend a ceasefire. Trump's administration has recognized his critical role and will maintain confidence in him despite not proceeding with the Senate confirmation.

