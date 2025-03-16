BJP MLA T Raja Singh Demands Government Halt Maintenance Funds for Aurangzeb's Tomb

BJP leader and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has addressed a letter to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking transparency in the finances allocated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the upkeep of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district.

According to the letter dated March 15, Singh has requested detailed insights into year-wise spending on the tomb's maintenance and security, questioning the rationale behind continuing government expenditure on the resting place of a historical figure he considers responsible for historical grievances against Hindu heritage.

Singh, highlighting the tomb's lack of relevance to India's cultural heritage, has advocated for an immediate cessation of all related government expenditure, emphasizing that taxpayer money should not support a site associated with tyranny against India's ancestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)