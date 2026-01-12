Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP's Political Tactics
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of exploiting government institutions and fielding candidates with criminal records in the BJP. Allegations also include irregularities in the state's electoral rolls and questionable practices by the Election Commission of India.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday leveled serious accusations against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming misuse of government bodies and indulgence in corrupt practices by the BJP. Sapkal specifically pointed out that the ruling party has been fielding candidates with criminal pasts.
At a press conference in Solapur, Sapkal alleged that large-scale irregularities marred the state's electoral roll management. He called the operations of the Election Commission of India 'objectionable' and questioned the legitimacy of adding and removing lakhs of names from the voter lists.
He further asserted that the BJP is utilizing state machinery and finances to eliminate political rivals, describing such moves as dangerous to the democratic framework of the nation. Sapkal cited these disturbances as deliberate efforts to manipulate the balance of power in Maharashtra.
