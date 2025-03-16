Left Menu

KTR Slams 'Democracy Attack' Over Protest Ban at Osmania University

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K.T. Rama Rao criticized the ban on protests at Hyderabad's Osmania University, alleging it stifles democracy. He accused the Telangana Congress government of authoritarianism and highlighted unmet promises of students' rights to protest. KTR pledged BRS support for students opposing this crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:08 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and MLA KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery statement, KT Rama Rao, the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), sharply criticized the Telangana Congress government for banning protests at Osmania University, dubbing it a 'direct attack on democracy.' He questioned the sincerity of Congress' commitment to democratic ideals, particularly their vocal advocacy for the right to protest echoed by Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

KTR accused Congress of betraying its election campaign promises, pointing to their 'Seventh Guarantee' which vowed to uphold the right to protest. He alleged that, within a year, the Congress-led government has contradicted its stated principles by imposing authoritarian restrictions on student protests, comparing their actions to those taken by BJP-led administrations elsewhere in India.

Highlighting serious campus issues, like students finding insects and razor blades in hostel food, KTR condemned the government's focus on suppressing dissent rather than addressing pressing concerns. He warned that the undemocratic actions of Congress would face backlash from the students and people of Telangana, affirming BRS's support for the protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

