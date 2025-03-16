Revitalizing Delhi BJP: New Leaders, New Directions

Fresh off their Assembly election victory in Delhi, the city's BJP unit is gearing up for a significant organizational shake-up. The effort, known as 'Sangathan Parv', seeks to fortify the party's internal democracy and was announced on Sunday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, key figure in the recent electoral triumph, is spearheading the restructuring. With the backing of the national leadership, senior leader Mahendra Nagpal has been tapped as the election officer, supported by co-election officers Yogesh Atrey and Vijay Solanki.

The restructuring will encompass elections at various levels, including booth, Mandal, district, and state committees. According to Sachdeva, this initiative underscores the party's commitment to collective leadership, offering each member a chance to engage in the organizational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)