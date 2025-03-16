Left Menu

Revitalizing Delhi BJP: New Leaders, New Directions

After winning the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP's city unit is set for a major organizational restructuring, dubbed 'Sangathan Parv'. Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the changes aim to enhance internal democracy and collective leadership. Senior leader Mahendra Nagpal will oversee the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:15 IST
Revitalizing Delhi BJP: New Leaders, New Directions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh off their Assembly election victory in Delhi, the city's BJP unit is gearing up for a significant organizational shake-up. The effort, known as 'Sangathan Parv', seeks to fortify the party's internal democracy and was announced on Sunday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, key figure in the recent electoral triumph, is spearheading the restructuring. With the backing of the national leadership, senior leader Mahendra Nagpal has been tapped as the election officer, supported by co-election officers Yogesh Atrey and Vijay Solanki.

The restructuring will encompass elections at various levels, including booth, Mandal, district, and state committees. According to Sachdeva, this initiative underscores the party's commitment to collective leadership, offering each member a chance to engage in the organizational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025