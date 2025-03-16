Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Aurangzeb's Grave in Maharashtra

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale opposes calls to demolish Aurangzeb’s grave in Maharashtra, arguing that it serves no purpose. Right-wing organizations plan protests, demanding its removal. Athawale emphasizes the issue shouldn't be politicized, noting that the grave is a reminder of Aurangzeb's historical deeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has expressed opposition to demands for demolishing the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, arguing that such an action would not yield any constructive outcomes.

During a discussion with the press, Athawale stated the issue should remain non-political. Right-wing groups, including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have called for the grave's removal and warned of protests.

Athawale acknowledged Aurangzeb's infamous actions against the Marathas but pointed out his failure to conquer their kingdom, underscoring that the grave stands as a historical reminder. With heightened security around the site, the situation remains tense as plans for protests continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

