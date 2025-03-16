Debate Ignites Over Aurangzeb's Grave in Maharashtra

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has expressed opposition to demands for demolishing the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, arguing that such an action would not yield any constructive outcomes.

During a discussion with the press, Athawale stated the issue should remain non-political. Right-wing groups, including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have called for the grave's removal and warned of protests.

Athawale acknowledged Aurangzeb's infamous actions against the Marathas but pointed out his failure to conquer their kingdom, underscoring that the grave stands as a historical reminder. With heightened security around the site, the situation remains tense as plans for protests continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)