Tripura BJP Forms Coalition With TMP and IPFT for Village Committee Elections
Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee announced that the BJP will contest the TTAADC village committee elections alongside its allies, the Tipra Motha Party and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura. These elections, which were delayed due to COVID-19, aim to address tribal welfare issues.
In an important political development, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee has revealed that the ruling party will collaborate with the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) for the upcoming elections to the TTAADC village committees.
The BJP and TMP ran separately in the 2023 state assembly elections, but the latter has since joined the BJP-led coalition. Bhattacharjee emphasized the coalition's commitment to tribal welfare, noting enhanced development efforts in tribal-dominated regions.
Although the village committee elections were slated for February 2021, they were postponed due to the pandemic. The Tripura High Court has instructed the State Election Commission to conduct the elections by December 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
