U.S. Expels Venezuelan Gang Members Using Historic Authority
The United States has begun expelling hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the authority of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio emphasized that this action was unique to the current administration, highlighting its stance on tackling violent crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:51 IST
The United States has started the process of expelling hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members. This move is based on the now-blocked authority provided by the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, as disclosed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
According to Rubio, this decisive action involved the removal of 'hundreds of violent criminals' from America's soil, a measure he believes previous administrations would not have pursued.
Rubio's statement underscores the administration's unique approach to addressing violent crime, marking this as a significant policy action in its crime-fighting strategy.
