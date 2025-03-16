Left Menu

Democracy in Action: India's Historic 2024 Election Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared India's remarkable democratic strides with Lex Fridman, highlighting the record 980 million registered voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, surpassing North America's population. Despite extreme heat, 646 million people voted. The elections showcased India's extensive democratic infrastructure, including polling stations in remote locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:00 IST
Democracy in Action: India's Historic 2024 Election Participation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: Youtube/@lexfridman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a conversation with renowned podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's extraordinary democratic achievements, emphasizing the massive turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A historic 980 million people registered to vote, a figure that eclipses the combined population of North America and Europe, marking a significant electoral milestone.

Undeterred by soaring temperatures that reached 40 degrees Celsius in some regions, 646 million voters braved the intense heat to participate in the democratic process. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the unparalleled scale of the election, noting that the number of voters was double that of the United States' population.

Demonstrating dedication to inclusivity, the elections saw polling stations established in remote villages, often using helicopters to reach high-altitude locations like Arunachal Pradesh. A polling station was even set up in Gujarat's Gir Forest for a sole voter, exemplifying India's commitment to democratic access.

Prime Minister Modi also underscored the vibrant nature of India's democracy, with over 25,000 political parties and a robust media landscape of more than 900 news channels and 5,000 newspapers. He reiterated his government's commitment to welfare schemes reaching all citizens, fostering trust as a core governance principle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025