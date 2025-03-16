Democracy in Action: India's Historic 2024 Election Participation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared India's remarkable democratic strides with Lex Fridman, highlighting the record 980 million registered voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, surpassing North America's population. Despite extreme heat, 646 million people voted. The elections showcased India's extensive democratic infrastructure, including polling stations in remote locations.
In a conversation with renowned podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's extraordinary democratic achievements, emphasizing the massive turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A historic 980 million people registered to vote, a figure that eclipses the combined population of North America and Europe, marking a significant electoral milestone.
Undeterred by soaring temperatures that reached 40 degrees Celsius in some regions, 646 million voters braved the intense heat to participate in the democratic process. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the unparalleled scale of the election, noting that the number of voters was double that of the United States' population.
Demonstrating dedication to inclusivity, the elections saw polling stations established in remote villages, often using helicopters to reach high-altitude locations like Arunachal Pradesh. A polling station was even set up in Gujarat's Gir Forest for a sole voter, exemplifying India's commitment to democratic access.
Prime Minister Modi also underscored the vibrant nature of India's democracy, with over 25,000 political parties and a robust media landscape of more than 900 news channels and 5,000 newspapers. He reiterated his government's commitment to welfare schemes reaching all citizens, fostering trust as a core governance principle.
