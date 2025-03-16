Unity Over Stature: Rajasthan Congress Calls for Robust Party Activation

In a strong message of unity and organization, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa underscored that no leader, regardless of their stature, is superior to the party itself. Randhawa's remarks came during an extended state party executive meeting, focusing on strengthening organizational matters.

He reiterated senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's earlier emphasis in Gujarat regarding the vitality of activating the party's base and adequately preparing its grassroots workers for a successful future. Various organizational issues, including the importance of leader attendance at meetings, were discussed, with Randhawa directing co-incharges and district presidents to report any absentees.

Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also highlighted the priority of enhancing the party's robustness and unity. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully encouraged action against non-performers to make room for dedicated individuals. The session was attended by prominent Congress figures such as former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, affirming a collective commitment to a stronger future.

(With inputs from agencies.)