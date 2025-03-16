Left Menu

Unity Over Stature: Rajasthan Congress Calls for Robust Party Activation

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa emphasized that no leader is above the Rajasthan Congress Party, echoing Rahul Gandhi's call for activating grassroots workers. Randhawa stressed attendance at meetings and directed reports on absentees. Leaders highlighted the need for unity and strengthening the party for future electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:52 IST
Unity Over Stature: Rajasthan Congress Calls for Robust Party Activation
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong message of unity and organization, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa underscored that no leader, regardless of their stature, is superior to the party itself. Randhawa's remarks came during an extended state party executive meeting, focusing on strengthening organizational matters.

He reiterated senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's earlier emphasis in Gujarat regarding the vitality of activating the party's base and adequately preparing its grassroots workers for a successful future. Various organizational issues, including the importance of leader attendance at meetings, were discussed, with Randhawa directing co-incharges and district presidents to report any absentees.

Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also highlighted the priority of enhancing the party's robustness and unity. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully encouraged action against non-performers to make room for dedicated individuals. The session was attended by prominent Congress figures such as former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, affirming a collective commitment to a stronger future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025