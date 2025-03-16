Venezuela Condemns Wartime Law Used for Deportation

In a bold and rapid response, Venezuela's government has condemned the United States for invoking a rarely employed wartime law to deport more than 200 suspected members of the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador. A judge has quickly intervened to block this action.

The Venezuelan administration expressed strong disapproval, describing the law as outdated and illegal. It further criticized the move for violating human rights, highlighting deep concerns about the potential for children as young as 14 to be taken away from their families.

There remains a lack of clarity concerning the specific charges that the individuals might face in El Salvador, or whether minors are among those being deported.

