Venezuela Condemns Wartime Law Used for Deportation

Venezuela's government has criticized the U.S. for activating a seldom-used wartime law to deport over 200 alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador. The decision was swiftly blocked by a judge, with Venezuela expressing outrage over potential human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a bold and rapid response, Venezuela's government has condemned the United States for invoking a rarely employed wartime law to deport more than 200 suspected members of the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador. A judge has quickly intervened to block this action.

The Venezuelan administration expressed strong disapproval, describing the law as outdated and illegal. It further criticized the move for violating human rights, highlighting deep concerns about the potential for children as young as 14 to be taken away from their families.

There remains a lack of clarity concerning the specific charges that the individuals might face in El Salvador, or whether minors are among those being deported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

