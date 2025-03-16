India's Democratic Giant: Lessons from the World's Largest Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded India's Election Commission for its neutrality and independence, describing it as a model for global electoral systems. Modi believes the management of the world's largest democratic exercise should be studied internationally.

In a conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, Modi underscored the sheer size and complexity of India's electoral process, highlighting the high political engagement among Indian citizens. He pointed to the 2024 general election, which featured 980 million registered voters, a figure exceeding the combined population of North America and the European Union.

Modi noted that 646 million voters participated, enduring extreme temperatures to cast their votes at over 1 million polling stations. He praised the significant role of media, citing over 900 TV channels and 5,000 newspapers in fostering democracy. Modi emphasized India's efforts to enhance voter participation and electoral transparency through technology, with results declared swiftly via electronic voting machines.

(With inputs from agencies.)