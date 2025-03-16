Tragedy in Kocani: Nightclub Fire Claims 59 Lives

Tragedy struck the North Macedonian town of Kocani on Sunday as a fire ravaged the 'Pulse' nightclub, claiming 59 lives and injuring over 150, said officials. The fire, sparked by pyrotechnics during a live band's performance, quickly engulfed the venue.

According to Interior Minister Pance Toskovski, around 500 people were inside the nightclub when the blaze erupted. Authorities have arrested about 20 individuals in connection with the incident, including government officials and the manager, due to suspicions of corruption.

Health Minister Arben Taravari reported that 148 victims are hospitalized across various towns, with 20 critically injured. Leaders worldwide have expressed condolences, while North Macedonia's leadership vows thorough investigation by five prosecutors to uncover the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)