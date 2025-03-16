Left Menu

Tragedy in Kocani: Nightclub Fire Claims 59 Lives

A devastating fire swept through 'Pulse' nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, killing 59 people and injuring over 150. The blaze, ignited by pyrotechnic devices, has led to arrests, including government officials and the club's manager. Global leaders offered condolences as the investigation into potential corruption begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:36 IST
Tragedy in Kocani: Nightclub Fire Claims 59 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck the North Macedonian town of Kocani on Sunday as a fire ravaged the 'Pulse' nightclub, claiming 59 lives and injuring over 150, said officials. The fire, sparked by pyrotechnics during a live band's performance, quickly engulfed the venue.

According to Interior Minister Pance Toskovski, around 500 people were inside the nightclub when the blaze erupted. Authorities have arrested about 20 individuals in connection with the incident, including government officials and the manager, due to suspicions of corruption.

Health Minister Arben Taravari reported that 148 victims are hospitalized across various towns, with 20 critically injured. Leaders worldwide have expressed condolences, while North Macedonia's leadership vows thorough investigation by five prosecutors to uncover the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025