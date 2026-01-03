Left Menu

Pandya's Pyrotechnics Fall Short as Vidarbha Clinches Victory

Hardik Pandya's explosive 133 off 92 balls, with eight sixes and 11 fours, lifted Baroda to 293/9. Despite Pandya's heroics, Vidarbha chased down Baroda's total comfortably with Aman Mokhade's unbeaten 150. Vidarbha secured a nine-wicket win, marking their fourth victory in five Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:29 IST
Pandya's Pyrotechnics Fall Short as Vidarbha Clinches Victory
Hardik Pandya
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular display of batting, Hardik Pandya smashed an explosive 133 off just 92 balls, including eight towering sixes, for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday.

Despite Pandya's fireworks, Vidarbha cruised to a nine-wicket victory, reaching the target of 294 in just 41.4 overs, thanks to Aman Mokhade's unbeaten 150.

This victory marked Vidarbha's fourth win in five matches, while Baroda suffered their second defeat in the tournament. Hyderabad also achieved a strong win against Chandigarh, led by Tilak Varma's 109.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

 United States
2
Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

 India
3
Lula Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Lula Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

 Global
4
Russia Demands Release of Venezuelan Leader

Russia Demands Release of Venezuelan Leader

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026