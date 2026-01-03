Pandya's Pyrotechnics Fall Short as Vidarbha Clinches Victory

In a spectacular display of batting, Hardik Pandya smashed an explosive 133 off just 92 balls, including eight towering sixes, for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday.

Despite Pandya's fireworks, Vidarbha cruised to a nine-wicket victory, reaching the target of 294 in just 41.4 overs, thanks to Aman Mokhade's unbeaten 150.

This victory marked Vidarbha's fourth win in five matches, while Baroda suffered their second defeat in the tournament. Hyderabad also achieved a strong win against Chandigarh, led by Tilak Varma's 109.

(With inputs from agencies.)