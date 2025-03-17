Vijay Vasanth Fights for Train Fare Concessions in Parliament
Congress MP Vijay Vasanth calls for a discussion in the parliament on the retraction of train fare concessions, urging for the restoration of discounts for senior citizens and other groups. The move is seen as necessary to alleviate the financial burden on vulnerable sections affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a notable move within the parliamentary proceedings, Congress leader and Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth tabled an adjournment motion on Monday, highlighting the urgency of reinstating train fare concessions revoked during the COVID-19 crisis. These concessions, traditionally granted to senior citizens, students, doctors, and media personnel, were withdrawn by the Indian Railways, exacerbating financial challenges for these groups.
Vasanth underlined the government's moral responsibility to shield vulnerable demographics, insisting that the loss of concessions has left many financially strained amid ongoing pandemic struggles. He emphasized the decades-long tradition of such concessions, noting the undue hardship their sudden retraction has imposed.
As Parliament gears up for its Budget Session's resumption, Vasanth is pressing for restitution for affected travelers, highlighting the broader economic impacts of this policy shift. Meanwhile, both Houses will tackle essential legislative business, with reports from standing committees set to be presented by prominent MPs across party lines.
