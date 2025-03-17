EU Ministers to Debate Future of RFE/RL Amid Funding Cuts

The Czech Republic has taken a decisive step to ensure the future of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in light of the recent U.S. funding cuts. Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky announced intentions to bring this pressing issue before European Union ministers during their Monday meeting.

The cuts follow an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump aiming to reduce bureaucracy by targeting institutions like the U.S. Agency for Global Media and associated media outlets. RFE/RL, broadcasting from Prague, is vital to regions in Eastern Europe and beyond, including Russia, Belarus, and Iran, where press freedom is under siege.

CEO Stephen Capus highlighted the ramifications of funding cancellation as a "massive gift to America’s enemies," underlining the organization's role in delivering unbiased news to 23 countries. The situation calls for urgent political action to safeguard these freedoms.

