Yogi Adityanath Hails Fair Recruitment in UP Amid Opposition Criticism

Amid criticism from opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the transparency in the state's recruitment processes. Speaking at a loan distribution event in Saharanpur, he highlighted the induction of 60,244 youths into the police force, noting that over 12,000 girls had been recruited, which marks a significant change from previous years.

In his address, CM Yogi dismissed claims of nepotism affecting recruitment, emphasizing equal opportunities for youths across all 75 districts without regard to caste or language. He attributed Saharanpur's unique energy and the 'double-engine' government's initiatives, including the new university named after Maa Shakumbhari, as key achievements in the district.

The Chief Minister also applauded the economic impact of the recent Mahakumbh event, attended by 66 crore devotees, which fostered various local ventures, benefiting the populace significantly. He noted that farmers' products from Uttar Pradesh are gaining international recognition alongside job creation efforts within the state.

