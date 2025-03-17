Left Menu

Trump and Putin: A Conversation for Peace

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed a scheduled conversation between President Putin and President Trump. The discussion aims to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, focusing on land and power plant issues. Details of the conversation remain undisclosed, aligning with standard diplomatic protocol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:20 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to have a conversation on Tuesday, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.

Peskov, speaking during a routine press briefing, acknowledged the planned discussion without divulging specific topics, citing diplomatic norms. Trump previously mentioned the call on Sunday, marking it as a move aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine.

The conversation is expected to focus on key issues, including territorial conflicts and energy resources, as Trump indicated these are critical to achieving peace. However, Peskov refrained from elaborating, reflecting standard diplomatic discretion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

