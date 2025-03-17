Trump and Putin: A Conversation for Peace

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to have a conversation on Tuesday, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.

Peskov, speaking during a routine press briefing, acknowledged the planned discussion without divulging specific topics, citing diplomatic norms. Trump previously mentioned the call on Sunday, marking it as a move aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine.

The conversation is expected to focus on key issues, including territorial conflicts and energy resources, as Trump indicated these are critical to achieving peace. However, Peskov refrained from elaborating, reflecting standard diplomatic discretion.

