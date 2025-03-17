Left Menu

Elon Musk Faces Controversy Amid Tesla's Financial Challenges

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is under scrutiny due to political controversies and a significant drop in Tesla's stock. Robyn Denholm, Tesla's board chair, faces criticism for her high compensation linked to Tesla's stock surge. As Tesla's financial woes escalate, both Musk and Denholm's roles are in question.

Updated: 17-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:33 IST
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, is facing significant backlash amid controversies surrounding his political allegiances and actions within the U.S. government. His alignment with right-wing causes in Europe, coupled with leading President Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce, is under fire.

These controversies have coincided with a drastic slump in Tesla's financial performance, as the company's stock witnessed a steep decline. On March 10 alone, Tesla's shares plummeted by 15%, leaving investors concerned and vocal about their dissatisfaction. In contrast, Tesla's board chair, Robyn Denholm, receives criticism for the lucrative compensation she enjoys.

Denholm's association with Tesla has been financially rewarding, but her payouts and recent legal challenges have raised questions over her ability to remain impartial in supervising Musk. As Tesla contends with financial challenges, including missing sales targets and the evolving autonomous vehicle market, Denholm's substantial compensation becomes a focal point of concern for shareholders and governance experts.

