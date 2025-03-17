Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts in Maharashtra Over Controversial Remarks

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal's comparison of CM Devendra Fadnavis to Aurangzeb sparked controversy in the state legislature, with calls for legal action from Mahayuti leaders. Assurances of an investigation were made, while the opposition criticized similar actions from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:55 IST
Harshvardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

A political tempest brewed in Maharashtra's legislature following Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal's incendiary comparison between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Mahayuti leaders vociferously demanded corrective measures as the controversy overshadowed Monday's Budget session, echoing through both Houses.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from the NCP, alongside BJP's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, pledged a thorough investigation into Sapkal's remarks, underscoring that such statements often seek publicity but cannot be exempt from scrutiny or legal repercussions.

Amid frequent disruptions, the legislative proceedings faced adjournment, with opposition figures like Ambadas Danve castigating personal attacks while drawing parallels between government actions and Aurangzeb's regime. The demand for a case against Sapkal intensified, anchoring the day's fiery debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

