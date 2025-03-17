Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy: A Call for Hindutva Action

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has once again stirred controversy by invoking the demolition of the Babri Masjid and encouraging Hindutva outfits to take action in support of removing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

During an event at Shivaji Maharaj's birthplace, Rane criticized narratives that label Shivaji Maharaj as a 'secular king,' emphasizing his role as the founder of Hindvi Swarajya.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged protests across Maharashtra for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, highlighting it as a symbol of 'pain and slavery,' while Rane reiterated the religious undertones of Shivaji's historical battles.

