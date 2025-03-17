Political Succession: Speculations Surrounding Nishant Kumar

JD(U) leader Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha expressed discontent over the ongoing speculation within the party regarding Nishant Kumar's potential entry into politics.

Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha drew parallels between party president Nitish Kumar and RJD's Lalu Prasad, cautioning that if Nishant enters politics, there might be no discernible difference between the two leaders. He also noted that discussion about Nishant's political aspirations is largely fueled by media.

The debate gained momentum following Holi celebrations where Nishant attracted attention, leading to increased speculation about his future role. However, Kushwaha, along with JD(U) national general secretary Ashok Choudhary, stressed that the decision remains with Nitish Kumar and his son, dismissing it as a non-political issue until a formal announcement is made.

