Tamil Nadu Assembly Clash: AIADMK's Bid to Remove Speaker Appavu Fails
The AIADMK's resolution to remove Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu was defeated as 154 MLAs voted against it, supported by the ruling DMK and allies. Allegations of partiality and bias against Appavu were raised by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. Chief Minister Stalin defended Appavu's conduct, describing it as fair and democratic.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a political showdown as the AIADMK's resolution to oust Speaker M Appavu was defeated. With 154 MLAs voting against and only 63 in support, the motion failed. The DMK, along with its allies, including Congress and Left parties, stood firm to back Appavu.
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami cited several incidents accusing Appavu of partiality in Assembly proceedings. Such claims were dismissed by Chief Minister Stalin and his allies. Stalin criticized the AIADMK's motion, suggesting it was a ploy to divert attention from internal party issues.
The debate escalated with Palaniswami arguing that the Speaker's conduct hindered opposition members from voicing people's concerns. However, Stalin praised Appavu for upholding democratic principles, emphasizing that past regimes saw more exclusions and less cooperation with opposition voices.
(With inputs from agencies.)