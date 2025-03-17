Himachal BJP Leader Slams State Budget as 'Directionless'

In a vehement critique, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, slammed the state government's recent budget, describing it as both 'directionless and a bundle of confusion.' Thakur emphasized the lack of transparency regarding the allocation of funds for central schemes, which he argues underpins most state projects.

Highlighting the minimal 0.12% growth in the state's budget — a stark contrast to the 7% to 16% growth experienced during his administration amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — Thakur questioned the current government's financial priorities. He pointed out the reliance on central government funds while accusing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu of misleading the populace about the origins of funding for infrastructure projects.

The BJP leader also scrutinized the budget's tourism claims, noting the ambiguity in funding sources for new tourism initiatives. With Rs 2,500 crore from the ADB, channeled via the central government, Thakur criticized the state government for failing to mention this in their tourism budget narratives.

Expressing concerns over the state's financial management, Thakur pointed out that despite receiving Rs 2,800 crore as special central assistance, the state's capital expenditure has dwindled. He noted the government's struggles to pay salaries and pensions on time, outlining a grim financial situation that casts doubt on the feasibility of budget proposals.

Thakur expressed skepticism toward the efficacy of various state schemes, pointing to minimal budget allocations compared to the expenditure on government advertisements. He concluded that public trust has eroded due to unfulfilled promises, accusing the Chief Minister of perpetuating false hopes with the latest budget announcements.

