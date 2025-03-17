Tensions Mount: South Korea's 'Sensitive' Tag Sparks Diplomatic Strain

In a significant diplomatic development, South Korea's acting president has called for enhanced cooperation with the United States following South Korea's recent designation as a 'sensitive' country by the U.S. Department of Energy. This designation potentially affects joint initiatives in science, technology, and energy sectors.

The U.S. Department of Energy has not clarified why South Korea was added to its sensitive countries list, though it assured that existing science and technology collaborations would face no new restrictions. Meanwhile, politicians in Seoul have shown mixed reactions, with some seeing this as a diplomatic setback and others accusing internal policies for sparking the controversy.

The inclusion is reportedly due to security breaches by South Korean researchers at DOE-affiliated centers. The U.S. typically designates countries as 'sensitive' over concerns such as national security and nuclear nonproliferation. As tensions simmer, South Korean leaders are urged to diplomatically address the issue to maintain robust ties with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)