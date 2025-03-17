Schumer Postpones Book Tour Amid Party Backlash
Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer postponed his scheduled book tour events due to security concerns, following criticism from his own party over supporting a Republican spending bill. The decision highlights tensions within the Democratic Party regarding President Trump's influence.
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has postponed his book tour events scheduled for the week of March 17, citing security reasons, as per the Baltimore library's announcement where he was scheduled to appear on Monday.
The politician's decision comes in the wake of significant backlash from fellow Democrats. Schumer has faced sharp criticism since last week after expressing support for a Republican stopgap spending bill. Many Democratic lawmakers have argued that the bill disproportionately empowers President Donald Trump.
This incident underscores the existing tensions within the Democratic Party regarding the President's influence and legislative decisions.
