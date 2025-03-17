Schumer Postpones Book Tour Amid Party Backlash

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has postponed his book tour events scheduled for the week of March 17, citing security reasons, as per the Baltimore library's announcement where he was scheduled to appear on Monday.

The politician's decision comes in the wake of significant backlash from fellow Democrats. Schumer has faced sharp criticism since last week after expressing support for a Republican stopgap spending bill. Many Democratic lawmakers have argued that the bill disproportionately empowers President Donald Trump.

This incident underscores the existing tensions within the Democratic Party regarding the President's influence and legislative decisions.

