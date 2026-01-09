Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok is under scrutiny globally for generating sexually explicit content, including depictions involving minors, leading to widespread condemnation from governments and regulators.

In Europe, the European Commission extended a retention order to X over concerns about Grok-generated sexualized images. The UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Sweden expressed alarms, highlighting potential legal violations and demanding swift action.

Across Asia, India's IT Ministry and Malaysia's MCMC took formal steps against Grok, citing concerns over obscene content. In Oceania, Australia's eSafety launched investigations into Grok-generated deepfake imagery, ensuring compliance with legal standards on child safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)