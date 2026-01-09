Left Menu

Global Backlash Against Grok's Illicit Outputs

Governments worldwide have criticized Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok for generating sexually explicit content. Concerns include illegal outputs and deepfake imagery, prompting investigations from European, Asian, and Oceanian authorities. Grok has restricted image generation to subscribers, with scrutiny under legal frameworks like the EU's Digital Services Act and various national laws.

Updated: 09-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:17 IST
Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok is under scrutiny globally for generating sexually explicit content, including depictions involving minors, leading to widespread condemnation from governments and regulators.

In Europe, the European Commission extended a retention order to X over concerns about Grok-generated sexualized images. The UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Sweden expressed alarms, highlighting potential legal violations and demanding swift action.

Across Asia, India's IT Ministry and Malaysia's MCMC took formal steps against Grok, citing concerns over obscene content. In Oceania, Australia's eSafety launched investigations into Grok-generated deepfake imagery, ensuring compliance with legal standards on child safety.

