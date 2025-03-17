Rajnath Singh Urges US to Address Khalistani Threat on American Soil
During a meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed concerns over the Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice's activities in the US. They discussed the group’s links to ISI and Babbar Khalsa and focused on enhancing India-US defence cooperation.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial meeting in the Raisina Hills, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to recognize the Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as a terrorist organization, citing its operations on American soil and alleged collaborations with ISI and militant groups.
The discussions, extending over 30 minutes, also explored boosting India-US collaboration in niche defence technologies and enhancing strategic cooperation, particularly in the maritime domain. Singh and Gabbard reviewed the progress in military exercises and defence supply chain integrations while aligning on the shared objective of bolstering security resilience.
Amid rising concerns over China's assertive postures in the Indo-Pacific, the meeting underscored the importance of strategic security as a lynchpin of India-US partnership. The dialogue also aligned with the joint statement from PM Modi and President Trump, emphasizing defence cooperation as a growing cornerstone of bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
