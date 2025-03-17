Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Urges US to Address Khalistani Threat on American Soil

During a meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed concerns over the Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice's activities in the US. They discussed the group’s links to ISI and Babbar Khalsa and focused on enhancing India-US defence cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:07 IST
Rajnath Singh Urges US to Address Khalistani Threat on American Soil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting in the Raisina Hills, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to recognize the Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as a terrorist organization, citing its operations on American soil and alleged collaborations with ISI and militant groups.

The discussions, extending over 30 minutes, also explored boosting India-US collaboration in niche defence technologies and enhancing strategic cooperation, particularly in the maritime domain. Singh and Gabbard reviewed the progress in military exercises and defence supply chain integrations while aligning on the shared objective of bolstering security resilience.

Amid rising concerns over China's assertive postures in the Indo-Pacific, the meeting underscored the importance of strategic security as a lynchpin of India-US partnership. The dialogue also aligned with the joint statement from PM Modi and President Trump, emphasizing defence cooperation as a growing cornerstone of bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025