Congress Launches Campaign Against India-US Trade Deal

Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are preparing to meet party officials from five Indian states and a Union Territory. The discussions aim to initiate a focused campaign against the India-US interim trade deal, which Congress claims will harm farmers' interests and threaten national sovereignty.

Rahul Gandhi has publicly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of betraying the trust of Indian farmers by agreeing to this trade deal. Gandhi warns of potential long-term consequences on India's agriculture, asserting that the agreement favors external interests at the expense of local livelihoods.

The Congress party has voiced strong opposition to the deal, labeling it as a compromise of India's economic independence and energy security. They argue that national interests are being traded off and have urged for transparency and protection of India's sovereignty over strategic agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)