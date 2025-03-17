Left Menu

Trump Deepens US-Iran Tensions Over Houthi Actions

Donald Trump linked Yemen's Houthi rebels' actions directly to Iran and issued a warning that Tehran would face severe repercussions. This statement arrives amid ongoing US airstrikes on the rebels and attempts to negotiate over Iran's nuclear program. Tension remains high as both sides consider their next moves.

Updated: 17-03-2025 21:37 IST
Trump Deepens US-Iran Tensions Over Houthi Actions
US President Donald Trump has directly associated the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels with Iran, cautioning Tehran of severe repercussions for the group's further attacks. Trump's comment escalates his administration's airborne offensive against the rebels, who suffered over 50 casualties this weekend.

This aggressive approach comes as Iran deliberates responding to a recent letter from Trump, attempting to revive talks on Tehran's nuclear advancements. Trump accused the Houthis of being directed by Iran, which he described as not just supplying weapons and funds, but also sophisticated military equipment and intelligence.

However, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's chief has sought to differentiate the Houthis' activities from Tehran's actions. As the US military presence continues in the region with the USS Harry S. Truman, the atmosphere remains tense, pending further developments from both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

