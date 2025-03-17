Unity Call: SAD's Effort to Reforge Ties

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar has made a significant call for unity within the party ranks. In an appeal driven by the Akal Takht's directive, Bhundar invited leaders who had distanced themselves from the party to return and help strengthen the 'Panthic' forces.

Amidst the backdrop of a proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies and a controversial New Education Policy, Bhundar voiced concerns about the potential adverse impacts on regional representation and languages. He announced SAD's participation in an all-party meeting to address these issues.

The discussions underscored the tension between states regarding political realignments, as attention turned toward Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's criticism of the Centre's actions, interpreting them as an attack on democracy. The move has sparked nationwide political debate.

