Diplomatic Tensions: Ebrahim Rasool's Expulsion Causes Stir

The expulsion of South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool by the US after controversial comments by Rasool has sparked tensions. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to the expulsion as a 'hiccup' and expressed hope for resolving the issue. Relations remain strained due to various geopolitical factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-03-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 01:51 IST
  • South Africa

The abrupt expulsion of South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool by the United States has ignited diplomatic tensions, described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as merely a 'hiccup' in ongoing relations. The controversy stems from comments Rasool made during a discussion hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled Rasool 'persona non grata' following statements critical of former President Donald Trump's policies, sparking significant uproar over the weekend. As diplomatic colleagues suggest, Rasool may have crossed boundaries, while Ramaphosa remains optimistic about resolving the matter.

The expulsion occurs amidst intensified geopolitical strain, including halted US funding for South African health projects and potential land expropriation disputes. Nonetheless, Ramaphosa remains hopeful, emphasizing the importance of mending relations with the US, South Africa's second-largest trading partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

