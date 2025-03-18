Trump Nominates Aviation Veteran Bryan Bedford to Head FAA
President Donald Trump has nominated Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as the new administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, highlighting Bedford's extensive experience in aviation and executive leadership. This nomination requires approval from the U.S. Senate.
- United States
President Donald Trump announced an important nomination on Monday, naming Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as his pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration.
With more than 30 years of experience in aviation and executive leadership, Bedford is expected to bring substantial expertise to the position.
This nomination is subject to Senate confirmation, a process that will determine Bedford's appointment to this critical role.
