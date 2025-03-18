Left Menu

World Events Unfold: Funding, Tensions, and Diplomatic Moves

Recent global headlines include the EU's 5.8 billion euro pledge for Syria, complexities of Venezuelan migrant deportations, and a planned dialogue between Trump and Putin on Ukraine. Notably, M23 rebels have withdrawn from negotiations with Congo. Additionally, Lebanon and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire after lethal clashes. Trump administration's actions also face legal scrutiny over Venezuelan deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union and its partners have pledged a significant 5.8 billion euros for Syria and its neighboring countries during a critical time. This aid, announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, aims to address severe needs in the region.

Amid legal battles in the U.S., families of Venezuelan migrants seek answers after suspected deportations to El Salvador. Advocates use social media to offer support while immigration attorneys trace their clients' whereabouts.

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to return to Earth after a nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station. Their homecoming follows a successful crew replacement operation on the ISS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

