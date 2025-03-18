Tensions Escalate: US and Israel in Conflict Spotlight

On Monday, the administration of President Donald Trump confirmed consultations with Israel regarding its aggressive airstrikes in Gaza. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News' 'Hannity' about Israel's communication with the White House before launching these strikes.

In Gaza, Palestinian medics reported that the airstrikes have been the deadliest since a ceasefire in January, leading to scores of deaths. A Hamas official accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement unilaterally.

The ongoing hostilities reignited on October 7, 2023, when an attack by Hamas militants resulted in 1,200 Israeli deaths and 250 hostages. Israel's retaliation caused over 48,000 Palestinian deaths and significant civilian displacement. Simultaneously, the US conducted airstrikes in Yemen targeting the Houthis, related to their support for Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)