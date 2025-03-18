Renewed Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes Shatter Gaza Ceasefire

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel has launched a new wave of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, citing stalled negotiations to extend the existing ceasefire. The strikes, occurring early Tuesday, have resulted in at least 44 deaths according to Gaza's ministry of health, breaking the fragile peace brokered earlier this year.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the offensive by accusing Hamas of refusing to release hostages and ignoring proposals from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and other mediators. As explosives resonated through Gaza, Hamas denounced the strikes as an unprovoked escalation, challenging the international community to act against Israeli aggression.

The renewed violence endangers prior ceasefire gains, including hostages' releases and temporary relief for Gaza's battered residents. Amid calls for negotiation resumption, ongoing cross-border tensions in Syria and Lebanon further complicate regional stability, as Israel maintains its assertive military posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)