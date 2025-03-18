Indonesia's Military Law Revisions Stir Concerns of Historical Echoes

Indonesia is on the brink of passing revisions to its military law which would enable soldiers to take on more civilian roles, drawing concerns of echoes from the Suharto era's militaristic dominance. Approved on Tuesday by a legislative committee, these changes are set for a wider parliamentary vote on Thursday, at a time when President Prabowo Subianto's coalition holds control.

Despite its swift progression, democracy advocates criticize the amendments for possibly resurrecting elements of Suharto's authoritarian New Order regime, citing worries over military influence within government ranks. Former defense minister Prabowo, who shares historical ties with Suharto, has already expanded military involvement in civilian spheres since his presidential win.

While the proposed revisions stipulate that military officers must resign before joining agency roles, rights organizations express discontent over inadequate public discourse. Amidst protests, parliamentary deputies insist on the bill's transparency and necessity due to modern geopolitical issues, even as public access to the draft remains restricted.

