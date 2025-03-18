Left Menu

Ben-Gvir's Return: Strengthening Israel's Coalition

Itamar Ben-Gvir, former Israeli National Security Minister, rejoined the government coalition after a ceasefire disagreement. His return fortifies Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration, which faced a slim majority post his January departure. This move comes as Israel resumes military strikes on Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:26 IST
Ben-Gvir's Return: Strengthening Israel's Coalition
Itamar Ben-Gvir
  • Country:
  • Israel

Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who previously exited the government due to disagreements over a ceasefire with Gaza, is making a return to the coalition. This announcement was confirmed on Tuesday via a joint party statement, following the resumption of Israeli military strikes on the Gaza enclave.

Ben-Gvir's re-entry into the political landscape is expected to bolster the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu's government had been operating with a minimal parliamentary majority since Ben-Gvir's departure in January, which left a noticeable gap in the ruling coalition.

The return of Ben-Gvir is seen as a significant political maneuver, reinforcing the current government's stability amid ongoing military conflicts. This development may further consolidate Netanyahu's position as Israel seeks to navigate the challenges posed by the unrest in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025