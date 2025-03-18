Ben-Gvir's Return: Strengthening Israel's Coalition

Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who previously exited the government due to disagreements over a ceasefire with Gaza, is making a return to the coalition. This announcement was confirmed on Tuesday via a joint party statement, following the resumption of Israeli military strikes on the Gaza enclave.

Ben-Gvir's re-entry into the political landscape is expected to bolster the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu's government had been operating with a minimal parliamentary majority since Ben-Gvir's departure in January, which left a noticeable gap in the ruling coalition.

The return of Ben-Gvir is seen as a significant political maneuver, reinforcing the current government's stability amid ongoing military conflicts. This development may further consolidate Netanyahu's position as Israel seeks to navigate the challenges posed by the unrest in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)