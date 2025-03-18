Strategic Coalition: UK and US Collaboration for Ukraine's Peace

In a recent development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss strategic talks involving a 'coalition of the willing' to bolster Ukraine's position. The aim is to arrange support for Ukraine amidst negotiations for a potential peace agreement with Russia.

Starmer's spokesperson confirmed the call took place late on Monday, emphasizing Starmer's insistence on unified efforts to place Ukraine in a strong position to secure enduring peace. This conversation reflects ongoing international collaboration to address current geopolitical tensions.

Discussions also touched on Britain's business minister's planned visit to Washington. The trip seeks to further progress on securing a broader economic deal. Additionally, U.S. strikes against Houthi targets over the weekend, which the UK supported through air-to-air refueling, were also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)