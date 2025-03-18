Left Menu

Unveiling the JFK Files: A Journey Through Unseen Records

President Donald Trump announces the release of 80,000 files related to JFK's 1963 assassination. Although many anticipate minimal revelations, the move continues to stir interest. The release is part of a larger declassification, including files on Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., amidst ongoing conspiracy theories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:49 IST
Unveiling the JFK Files: A Journey Through Unseen Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that reignites public intrigue, President Donald Trump declared that his administration is set to release 80,000 files connected to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Trump pledged no redactions, fulfilling a campaign promise and stirring curiosity despite expectations of limited new revelations.

Trump's directive aims to declassify records from the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as well. While conspiracy theories abound, researchers see no groundbreaking disclosures but recognize significant historical understanding in the newly accessible documents.

The 80,000 files are part of a broader archive mandated for release. Historically significant details include intelligence operations from the Cold War era, with ties to Lee Harvey Oswald's activities before the assassination. However, legal and security concerns continue to delay full disclosure of some documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025