In a move that reignites public intrigue, President Donald Trump declared that his administration is set to release 80,000 files connected to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Trump pledged no redactions, fulfilling a campaign promise and stirring curiosity despite expectations of limited new revelations.

Trump's directive aims to declassify records from the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as well. While conspiracy theories abound, researchers see no groundbreaking disclosures but recognize significant historical understanding in the newly accessible documents.

The 80,000 files are part of a broader archive mandated for release. Historically significant details include intelligence operations from the Cold War era, with ties to Lee Harvey Oswald's activities before the assassination. However, legal and security concerns continue to delay full disclosure of some documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)