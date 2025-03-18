Parliament Not a One-Man Show: Gogoi Criticizes Modi's Monopolization

In a critical statement on Tuesday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi called for greater inclusivity in the Indian Parliament, urging that all parties be given a platform to speak. Gogoi asserted that a parliament dominated solely by Prime Minister Modi and his ministers is failing the democratic process.

Gogoi's comments came after the Lok Sabha was adjourned due to noisy protests from opposition members. The catalyst was the lack of discussion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement about the Maha Kumbh. Gogoi lamented the adjournment, claiming it could have been avoided if opposition voices were heard.

Highlighting several unresolved issues, including the Congress's call for a discussion on external affairs and the alleged economic impact of Chinese imports, Gogoi questioned the Modi government's reluctance to engage in parliamentary dialogues. This narrative paints a picture of a divided parliament and raises questions about India's democratic health.

