Europe's Defense Vision: Readiness 2030
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgent need for Europe to bolster its defense capabilities by 2030. Her speech at the Royal Danish Military Academy outlined the goal of establishing a strong European defense posture, urging immediate action to develop credible deterrence and strategic defense industrial base.
In a decisive address at the Royal Danish Military Academy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of Europe fortifying its defense capabilities by 2030. She declared, "By 2030, Europe must have a strong European defence posture."
Von der Leyen advocated for rearming and developing the necessary capabilities to establish credible deterrence. She emphasized the urgency of building a strategic defense industrial base as a competitive advantage.
The EU leader urged immediate action, underscoring that to be '2030 ready', significant steps need to be taken now to equip Europe for future defense challenges.
