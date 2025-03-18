Ukraine Stands Firm on Territorial Sovereignty Amid Peace Talks
Ukraine, under Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, remains steadfast in preserving its territorial integrity amidst ongoing peace efforts. Supporting a proposed 30-day ceasefire with Russia, Ukraine seeks just, lasting peace. The nation eschews compromising its sovereignty while exploring NATO membership, despite Russia's opposition.
In a resolute stance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha asserted that the nation will not compromise on its territorial integrity or right to develop its own security strategies. His statement came on Tuesday prior to a crucial phone discussion between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During the Raisina Dialogue, Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's support for the US's 30-day ceasefire proposal to pause the ongoing war with Russia. Furthermore, Sybiha conveyed Ukraine's peace initiative perspective to Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in a bilateral meeting, with Jaishankar appreciating the insights shared on 'X'.
As Ukraine plans to join NATO, a contentious point for Russia, Sybiha highlighted the global importance of achieving a just and lasting peace. Ukraine will not recognize territories captured by Russia, with Sybiha underscoring Moscow's failure to meet its strategic aims in the conflict.
