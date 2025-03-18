Left Menu

Trump and Putin Discuss Ceasefire to End Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone call discussing a ceasefire to end the three-year Ukraine war. Trump seeks a U.S.-proposed 30-day truce and a permanent peace plan, while Ukraine insists its sovereignty and territorial integrity remain non-negotiable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:12 IST
Trump and Putin Discuss Ceasefire to End Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions on a potential ceasefire to end hostilities in Ukraine.

The call, aimed at convincing Putin to accept a U.S.-proposed 30-day truce, reflects Trump's efforts for a long-term peace plan. However, Ukraine maintains that its sovereignty cannot be compromised.

Despite the optimism from the White House, Ukrainian and Western allies remain suspicious of Russia's intentions, emphasizing that the territorial integrity remains crucial in any resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025