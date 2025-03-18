Trump and Putin Discuss Ceasefire to End Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions on a potential ceasefire to end hostilities in Ukraine.

The call, aimed at convincing Putin to accept a U.S.-proposed 30-day truce, reflects Trump's efforts for a long-term peace plan. However, Ukraine maintains that its sovereignty cannot be compromised.

Despite the optimism from the White House, Ukrainian and Western allies remain suspicious of Russia's intentions, emphasizing that the territorial integrity remains crucial in any resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)