Meloni Warns EU: Avoid Trade War with the US

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a warning to European partners against escalating trade tensions with the U.S. by retaliating with tariffs. Speaking ahead of an EU summit, Meloni emphasized the importance of preserving transatlantic ties and distanced herself from calls for an EU security umbrella independent of U.S. involvement.

Meloni, known for her close relations with former U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed skepticism over the EU's plan for counter tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods. She argued that such measures could lead to inflation and economic slowdown, advocating instead for dialogue and logical solutions.

Meloni also expressed reservations about plans to increase European defense spending and prepare a peacekeeping force for Ukraine. Criticizing the European Commission's approach and the "ReArm" initiative, she insisted on more comprehensive defense strategies beyond acquiring weapons.

