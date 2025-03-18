Congress Plans Ambitious Counterattack on AAP in Punjab

In Punjab, Congress leaders have charged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with deceit and unfulfilled promises, setting the stage for a heated contest in the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. With strategic meetings in Delhi, the Congress is plotting a comprehensive campaign to counter AAP's influence.

Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of the Congress Legislature Party, accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of manipulating political maneuvers to secure a Rajya Sabha seat. Bajwa criticized the limited budget session initiated by AAP, highlighting discrepancies between their past demands and current practices.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, emphasized the importance of grassroots organizational strengthening to ensure victory. Congress general secretary Bhupesh Baghel warned of internal unrest within AAP, predicting a major downfall. The political landscape in Punjab is poised for an intense battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)