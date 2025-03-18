Left Menu

Historic Call Between Putin and Trump

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a phone call described as 'historic' by a Kremlin envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. He praised the leaders for creating a safer world under their leadership.

Updated: 18-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development reported by Russia's state TASS news agency, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump engaged in a phone call on Tuesday that has been deemed 'historic' by officials.

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev expressed his admiration for the leaders on social media platform X, celebrating their contribution towards global safety.

Dmitriev's statement underscored aspirations for improved international relations, focusing on the enduring impact of their leadership.

